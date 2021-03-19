How to Watch Syracuse vs San Diego State

Television, live stream, series history, odds and more as the Orange faces the Aztecs in the NCAA Tournament.

Matchup: Syracuse (16-9) vs San Diego State (23-4)

Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

Time: 9:40 p.m. Eastern - Friday, March 19th.

Television: CBS

Stream: CBS Live (requires cable login), March Madness Live (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Hulu Live

Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Syracuse is a slight underdog at +3. The over/under is 139. Moneyline is Syracuse +140, San Diego State -150

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse is viewed as a slight underdog with a 43.3% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse holds a 2-0 all-time series lead. The first meeting was in the 2007 NIT when the Orange won 80-64. That was the year Syracuse was snubbed from the NCAA Tournament, and SU set an NIT attendance record in this game. The second meeting took place in 2012 aboard an aircraft carrier in a special event at the beginning of the season. Syracuse won that one 62-49 behind 17 points and 10 rebounds from CJ Fair.

What to Know About San Diego State: San Diego State is one of the best defensive teams in the nation. It is ranked in the top 10 nationally in points allowed and field goal percentage defense. The Aztecs' best player is Matt Mitchell, a 6-6, 235 pound forward who averages over 15 points per game and shoots 36% from beyond the arc. Mitchell was named the Mountain West Player of the Year. San Diego State has two elite outside shooters in Jordan Schakel (46.1%) and Terrell Gomez (41.7%). The starting center is Nathan Mensah, a 6-10, 230 pounder who averages 8.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. Mensah only plays around 21.4 minutes per game, however. The Aztecs will play four or five players off the bench.