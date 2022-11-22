Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse vs St. John's

Television, live stream, series history, odds and more as the Orange faces the Red Storm in the Empire Classic Championship.

Matchup: Syracuse (3-1) vs St. John's (5-0)

Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY)

Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 22nd.

Television: ESPN2

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Jon Crispin

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Syracuse +3.0. Over/Under 152.5.

Series History: Syracuse is 51-40 all-time against St. John's as one of its longest rivals from the Big East days. St. John's is on a three game winning streak against the Orange, winning in 2014, 2015 and 2016 each by double digits. Syracuse's last win against St. John's came in 2013, when the Orange won 68-63 on the road. 

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond.

St. John's is 5-0 on the season with its most impressive wins being over Nebraska and Temple. The Red Storm is a very good offensive team with multiple scorers and shooters. St. John's is led by 6-6 wing David ones, who averages 17 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting 38% from beyond the arc. 6-11, 260 pound center Joel Soriano averages 13 points and 11 boards per game as a force in the middle. Montez Mathis, AJ Storr and Andre Curbelo are all good shooters as well. 

