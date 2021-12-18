Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Syracuse vs UMBC

    Television, live stream and more as the Orange looks to extend its five game winning streak.
    Matchup: Syracuse (7-4) vs UMBC (1-8)

    Location: Carrier Dome (Syracuse, N.Y.)

    Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern - Saturday, December 18th.

    Television: ACC Network Xtra

    Stream: Watch ESPN

    Broadcast Team: Brad Klein, Joey Semel

    Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

    Live Stats: LINK

    Syracuse women's basketball handled a tumultuous offseason that saw massive changes within the program. After 12 players transferred out, an investigation from The Athletic accused longtime head coach Quentin Hillsman of inappropriate behavior. That led to a separate investigation by the university and, ultimately, Hillsman's resignation. Longtime assistant Vonn Read was promoted to acting head coach for the 2021-22 season. The year did not start out well for the Orange, who brought in several transfers to fill out the roster. Syracuse started just 2-4 after losing all three of its games in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Since then, however, there has been a resurgence. The Orange has won five straight, including an upset over then #18 Ohio State and a 40 point blowout of conference foe Clemson. Syracuse is led by Chrislyn Carr and Teisha Hyman. Carr averages 15.4 points per game. Hyman averages 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. 

    UMBC is 1-8 on the season, with its lone win coming in the season opener. The Retrievers enter Saturday's game on an eight game losing streak. UMBC is led by Janee'a Summers, a fifth year senior who averages over 14 points per game to lead the team. She is also second on the team with 5.4 rebounds per game. UMBC is shooting 34.7% from three point range as a team. 

