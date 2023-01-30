How to Watch Syracuse vs #7 Virginia

Matchup: Syracuse (13-9, 6-5) vs Virginia (16-3, 8-2)

Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY)

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Monday, January 30th.

Television: ESPN

Stream: LIVE STREAM

Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Cory Alexander, Andraya Carter

Odds: Syracuse +5.5/Over Under 132.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 28.6% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse trails the all-time series 6-12. Virginia has won the last four and eight of the last nine. The last three games, however, were close contests. Last season in the Dome, the Cavs won 74-69. The year before in the ACC Tournament, Syracuse fell 72-69. The most recent Orange victory was in 2020, when Syracuse shocked UVA 63-55 on the road. Virginia beat Syracuse earlier this season, where an Orange rally from 23 down was not quite enough to win on the road.

Live Stats: LINK

Syracuse enters the 2022-23 season in a situation it has not been in under Jim Boeheim. Coming back from a losing season. The Orange finished the 2021-22 campaign below .500 for the first time in more than 50 years and has completely reshaped the roster in the offseason. While veterans Joe Girard, Jesse Edwards, Benny Williams and Symir Torrence are all back, Syracuse has seven newcomers in freshmen Judah Mintz, Quadir Copeland, Justin Taylor, Chris Bunch, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey and transfer Mounir Hima. Syracuse won both of the two exhibition games for the Orange, against Indiana (PA) and Southern New Hampshire, though neither victory was particularly impressive. The regular season started with a win over Lehigh, loss to Colgate, win over Northeastern and overtime victory over Richmond. The Orange followed that up with an overtime loss to St. John's, home loss to Bryant and blowout loss at Illinois. Syracuse bounced back with an impressive road win at Notre Dame, blowout of Oakland, convincing victory over Georgetown, knocking off Monmouth and beating Cornell. The Orange then suffered a setback against Pitt before bouncing back against Boston College and Louisville. Syracuse then fell at Virginia before topping Virginia Tech and Notre Dame. The Orange lost a heartbreaker at Miami before blowing out Georgia Tech and losing another heartbreaker to North Carolina. Virginia Tech then dominated Syracuse.

Virginia is one of the best teams in the country and has impressive wins over Baylor, Illinois and Michigan. Its losses were all to good teams in Houston, Miami and Pittsburgh. Virginia is a very good three point shooting team at 38% with three key players over 40% led by Reece Beekman at 44.7%. Kihei Clark is second on the team in scoring (11.3 points) and leads the team in assists (5.9). Armaan Franklin leads the team in scoring at 13.1 points per game. Kadin Shedrick is the primary big and averages 7.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

