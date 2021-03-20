How to Watch Syracuse vs West Virginia

Matchup: Syracuse (17-9) vs West Virginia (19-9)

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse (Indianapolis, IN)

Time: 5:15 p.m. Eastern - Sunday, March 21st.

Television: CBS

Stream: CBS Live (requires cable login), March Madness Live (requires cable login), YouTubeTV, Hulu Live

Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Tracy Wolfson

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Odds: Syracuse is a slight underdog at +3.5. The over/under is 147. Moneyline is Syracuse +150, West Virginia -170

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse is viewed as a slight underdog with a 44.4% chance to win.

Series History: Syracuse holds a 34-16 advantage in the all-times series. Syracuse has won five in a row, 11 of the last 12 and 16 of the last 18. Each game in that five game winning streak was against Bob Huggins. The last meeting was in 2012, a 63-61 Orange win in the Dome. Brandon Triche led Syracuse with 18 points in that one.

What to Know About West Virginia: Bob Huggins teams are known for being physical, aggressive defensive squads. The Mountaineers will get in the face of ball carriers and attempt to make it difficult to move. West Virginia is 10th in offensive efficiency and 65th in defensive efficiency per KenPom.com. WVU is 209th in field goal percentage defense and 96th in three point percentage defense. Its best player is guard Miles McBride, who averages 16 points and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 40.6% from three point range. The Mountaineers have a 6-10, 255 pound center in Derek Culver who averages 14.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game.