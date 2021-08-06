How to Watch USA Basketball vs France (Gold Medal Game)

Matchup: United States vs France (Finals)

Previous Games: USA lost to France 83-76, beat Iran 120-66, beat the Czech Republic 119-84, beat Span 95-81 and beat Australia 97-78.

Location: Saitama Super Arena (Japan)

Time: 10:30 p.m. Friday, August 6th (eastern time)

Television/Stream: NBC Live/Peacock

Jerami Grant: Grant was named to his first Olympics roster this year, and made his debut in Team USA’s second game against Iran.

"I'm thrilled to learn that Jerami Grant will represent the United States at the Olympics in Japan," Syracuse basketball head coach Jim Boeheim said in a statement after Grant was announced to the roster. "He's worked extremely hard on his game for many years, and this is just reward. I know 'Cuse Nation will be behind Jerami and Team USA as they go for the gold."

Grant signed a three year, $60 million deal with the Detroit Pistons in the offseason. He rewarded Detroit with a career year. He averaged a career high 22.3 points and 2.8 assists per game this season while also setting a career high in made three pointers. Grant also averaged 4.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the floor. He took 17.3 shots per game, which was nearly double his previous career high.

Grant spent his first two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in year three. He spent two more years after that with the Thunder before heading to Denver on a one year deal. During his final season with Oklahoma City and one year with Denver, he proved his ability to be an elite defender and above average contributor on offense.

Grant averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in his last year with the Thunder, and 12.0 points with 3.5 rebounds per game as a Nugget. A long 6-8 forward, Grant has developed a three point shot as well. He shot 31% and 24% during his first two seasons in the NBA, but shot 39% in each of the two years prior to the 2020-21 campaign.