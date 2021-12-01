Indiana Postgame: Jesse Edwards

Syracuse staring center Jesse Edwards finished Tuesday night's win over Indiana with 17 points, five rebounds, five steals and three blocks. He was a perfect 7-7 shooting and 3-3 from the free throw line. Edwards did foul out at the end of regulation, however.

After the game, Edwards spoke about his improvement, confidence in Frank Anselem filling in for him, how he can stay on the floor moving forward and the matchup with Trayce Jackson-Davis in the video above.