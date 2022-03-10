Jay Bilas on Buddy Boeheim Suspension: 'Just Wrong'

ESPN's Jay Bilas posted a video on his Twitter feed Wednesday evening addressing Buddy Boeheim's suspension for one game that will cause him to miss the ACC Tournament quarterfinals matchup against Duke following an incident with Wyatt Wilkes in the Orange's win over Florida State.

"The suspension of Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim for what happened in the Florida State game is just wrong," Bilas said. "The ACC came in after the fact and decided to suspend Buddy Boeheim. It's disproportionate to the offense. Rules are rules and the rules of the game indicate that if play started after the fact, and the action could not be reviewed, that's final. And it was final. The referees could not review the play after play started again. They missed it, and that's fine. Now the ACC could condemn the action and issue a reprimand. But suspending Buddy Boeheim for the next game against Duke is disproportionate to the offense and I think wrong. That effectively ends Buddy Boeheim's career. It affects the ACC Tournament and I don't think it's the right thing. Rules are rules and those rules were written for a reason.

"If the referees by rule could go back and review the play after play had started, that's fine. Then perhaps it's a flagrant two and Buddy Boeheim is thrown out of the Florida State game. But after the game is over, then it's over. Just like you can't review somebody stepping out of bounds or review a charge/block call after the game, you can't review this. The question is one of proportionality. No one is saying what happened was right. It wasn't. Buddy Boeheim apologized and that's great. But the ACC should have moved on and Buddy Boeheim should be playing against Duke. This is the wrong decision made by the ACC. It's wrong because it's not proportionate. It's disproportional to the offense and it goes against the rules of play."

