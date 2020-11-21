Jeremi Grant Agrees to Lucrative Deal with Detroit Pistons

Jerami Grant has been a success in the NBA after receiving criticism for leaving Syracuse early. The former Orange star was selected in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft and has gotten better each season. After playing a large role in the Denver Nuggets' playoff run to the Western Conference Finals this past year, he has signed a lucrative free agent deal with the Detroit Pistons.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Grant and the Pistons have agreed to a three year, $60 million deal. This is a huge pay raise for Grant, who has become one of the better role players in the league.

Grant spent his first two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in year three. He spent two more years after that with the Thunder before heading to Denver on a one year deal. During his final season with Oklahoma City and one year with Denver, he proved his ability to be an elite defender and above average contributor on offense.

Grant averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in his last year with the Thunder, and 12.0 points with 3.5 rebounds per game as a Nugget. A long 6-8 forward, Grant has developed a three point shot as well. He shot 31% and 24% during his first two seasons in the NBA, but shot 39% in each of his last two years.

That strong skill set, length, defensive capabilities along with his improved jumper has made him a coveted player. While Grant has played six seasons in the NBA, he is still just 26 years old with plenty of high level play left in his career.

During his two seasons at Syracuse, Grant averaged 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He made only six three pointers during his entire Orange career.