Jerami Grant Does Not Play, Team USA Falls to France

In a matchup of two of the best teams in the world, the French were victorious.

Former Syracuse star Jerami Grant did not make his Olympics debut on Sunday as he did not play for Team USA as the United States fell to France 83-76 in the first game of group play. The win by France gives them a big advantage for the rest of Group A.

USA led 74-67 in the fourth quarter, but France went on a 14-0 run to put the game away. Trailing 76-74, the United States had multiple wide open looks from three, but Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday and others missed those looks.

France shot 46.8% from the floor to just 37.3% for the United States. France outrebounded the Americans 41-35. France was led by Evan Fournier, who finished with 28 points and four rebounds. Holiday led the United States with 18 points and seven rebounds. Kevin Durant was just 4-12 shooting and 1-6 from three point range to finish with 10 points. Jason Tatum had nine points on 3-9 shooting and just 1-5 from beyond the arc.

Iran and the Czech Republic also make up Group A. The Czech Republic beat Iran 84-78 in its first game. Those results put Team USA in third place in the group. If those standings hold, the United States would be eliminated and not medal. In order to advance to the quarterfinals and remain in medal contention, Team USA has to finish in the top two in Group A.

With games against Iran and the Czech Republic, wins against both is likely necessary in order to advance.