Jerami Grant Records First Double-Double as a Piston

Former Syracuse forward Jerami Grant signed a large free agent contract with the Detroit Pistons in the offseason. On Saturday, he put together a strong performance as he tried to lead the Pistons to their first win of the season. While they would ultimately lose in double overtime, Grant was certainly not the reason.

In 43 minutes of action, Grant scored 28 points on 9-14 shooting including 4-8 from beyond the arc, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished out two assists and blocked three shots. The 28 points were a team high, and second in the game to Collin Sexton's 32 for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Unfortunately for Grant, the Pistons squandered two leads late before falling in the second overtime session. In regulation, Detroit had an eight point lead with four minutes to go. In overtime, the Pistons held a nine point lead with two minutes left. Cleveland dominated the second overtime, using a 10-0 run to gain separation. The Pistons were unable to rally in the final minutes.

Detroit is now 0-2 on the season, but Grant is off to a solid start. He is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 52% from the floor and 38.5% from three point range. If he can keep those numbers up for the entire season, the Pistons will feel they got a solid return on their investment. Detroit next faces the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, December 28th.

Three other teams with Syracuse players were in action on Saturday. The Utah Jazz fell 116-111 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Rookie Elijah Hughes did not play. The Orlando Magic improved to 2-0 with a 130-120 win over the Washington Wizards. Michael Carter-Williams scored eight points, dished out two assists and grabbed three rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.

The Portland Trail Blazers rallied from a 12 point second half deficit to top the Houston Rockets 128 to 126 in overtime. Carmelo Anthony scored five points in 20 minutes off the bench on just 2-9 shooting.