Jerami Grant Scores 30 Points, Hits Game Winner vs Suns

Former Syracuse star Jerami Grant is making quite an impression on his new NBA club. Grant was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers during the offseason, and eight games into his Blazers career, he already has two game winning shots. The latest was a buzzer beater to lead Portland to a 108-106 victory over the Phoenix Suns Friday night. Grant had a game high 30 points in the win.

“Jerami was incredible the whole night,” said Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups via NBA.com. “He was just on attack mode the entire night, I was happy about that. I think last game or before I said we’re still getting to know each other, finding ways to put him in positions that he likes and tonight he was incredible. He carried us the whole night and that last shot was just beautiful. As soon as it left his hand, I knew it was good. It was just good to see him get a clean look.”

Grant said after the game, via NBA.com, he was aware of the time and situation.

“Knew there was one second left, went for the lob,” said Grant. “They kind of cut that off, Justise threw the pass back a little bit, he kind of directed me where to go. I caught it and I knew I had to shoot it. I’m calm, cool, collected, try to act like I’m supposed to be here. That was a great pass. We got a connection, been knowing him for a lot time. I know how he plays, he knows how I play. It was just there."

Grant is averaging 18.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game so far this season.

