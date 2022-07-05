Jesse Edwards Has Another Solid Outing For The Netherlands at FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Syracuse basketball starting center Jesse Edwards had another solid outing for the Netherlands at the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers on Monday. Edwards played 11 minutes, scored four points, grabbed three rebounds and blocked three shots in a 92-81 loss to Italy. He did commit three fouls, however. This follows a six point, seven rebounds, two block performance in a loss to Iceland.

Edwards is coming back from an injury that shortened his 2021-22 season. These outings against international competition are encouraging signs regarding his recovery. This follows a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports that Edwards had been cleared for all basketball activities.

Edwards shot 69.5% last season, good for 12th best in the nation. He was among the most improved players in the country before a wrist injury at Boston College prematurely ended his stellar campaign. Edwards averaged 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 24 games prior to the injury. He was second in the ACC in blocks per game.

The 6-11, 230 pounder from the Netherlands will be expected to be a key cog in a retooled Orange squad next season. Another offseason of development and Edwards has the potential to be one of the most offensively gifted centers in the country.

Edwards is returning to Syracuse basketball next season, which is a huge boost to the Orange's roster for the 2022-23 campaign. Especially with the departures of Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider. Edwards will be one of the top returning bigs in the ACC.

