Jesse Edwards to Miss Remainder of Season With Injury

Syracuse basketball’s starting center Jesse Edwards will miss the remainder of the season due to a left wrist fracture suffered in the Orange’s win at Boston College, Syracuse Athletics announced on Thursday.

The loss of Edwards is a big blow to Syracuse. Edwards is one of the best centers in the ACC and one of the Orange’s most important players. His defensive presence has been critical at protecting the middle and disrupting opposing teams’ attempts to collapse the zone. He is averaging 12 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. His blocks per game is second in the ACC and top 20 in the nation. He is also shooting 69.1% from the floor. His scoring ability inside has helped Syracuse’s shooters as teams have to account for his offensive productive. Edwards’ threat in the pick and roll game has been key to Syracuse’s current four game winning streak.

With the loss of Edwards, 6-10 sophomore Frank Anselem is expected to start. He is playing just 10 minutes a game to date, averaging 2.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.3 blocks. He has scored 11 points in the last two games, however, and had a solid out outing against Boston College with Jesse Edwards dealing with foul trouble. Anselem had six points, five rebounds and a block in 23 minutes. Syracuse will need him to play at a similar or higher level moving forward.

Bourama Sidibe is also on the roster and provides an experienced option. The Orange has also played small with Jimmy Boeheim in the middle as well.

Next up for Syracuse is a road game at Virginia Tech on Saturday. That game tips at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

