Jesse Edwards to Return to Syracuse Next Season (Report)

Center Jesse Edwards will return to Syracuse for the 2022-23 basketball season, according to a report from James Szuba of Nunes Magician which cited Jesse's brother Kai. It will be Edwards' fourth in the program, though he has an additional year of eligibility due to an extra year granted by the NCAA in response to the pandemic.

Edwards shot 69.5% last season, good for 12th best in the nation. He was among the most improved players in the country before a wrist injury at Boston College prematurely ended his stellar campaign. Edwards averaged 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 24 games prior to the injury. He was second in the ACC in blocks per game.

The 6-11, 230 pounder from the Netherlands will be expected to be a key cog in a retooled Orange squad next season. Another offseason of development and Edwards has the potential to be one of the most offensively gifted centers in the country.

Syracuse is still waiting for a couple of decisions to round out its 2022-23 roster. Cole Swider has yet to announce his intentions. His return would signal one of the best inside-outside combinations in the ACC in Edwards and Swider. In addition, elite 2022 recruit Judah Mintz is deciding between Syracuse, DePaul, NC State and Wake Forest in the near future.

