Jesse Edwards Returns to the Hardwood for Netherlands in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Syracuse center Jesse Edwards has taken another positive step in his recovery from an injury that ended his 2021-22 season with the Orange. Edwards is on the roster for the Netherlands in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and participated in Friday's game. Edwards played nearly 10 minutes, scored six points on 2/3 shooting (including 2/2 from the free throw line) while grabbing seven rebounds and blocking two shots in a 67-66 loss to Iceland. The Netherlands drops to 0-3 in the qualifiers to date. Edwards did not play in the first two games.

Edwards shot 69.5% last season, good for 12th best in the nation. He was among the most improved players in the country before a wrist injury at Boston College prematurely ended his stellar campaign. Edwards averaged 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in 24 games prior to the injury. He was second in the ACC in blocks per game.

The 6-11, 230 pounder from the Netherlands will be expected to be a key cog in a retooled Orange squad next season. Another offseason of development and Edwards has the potential to be one of the most offensively gifted centers in the country.

Edwards is returning to Syracuse basketball next season, which is a huge boost to the Orange's roster for the 2022-23 campaign. Especially with the departures of Buddy Boeheim, Jimmy Boeheim and Cole Swider. Edwards will be one of the top returning bigs in the ACC.

