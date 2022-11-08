Jim Boeheim Gets Career Win No. 1,100

Syracuse basketball opened the 2022-23 season with a 90-72 win over Lehigh. The win was significant because it pushed head coach Jim Boeheim's win total to 1,100. There would have been a formal celebration for this achievement, which is the second most in men's college basketball history, except the NCAA unjustly took 101 wins away from the official record book several years ago after a long investigation that found relatively minor violations. The punishments did not seem to fit the crime at the time and have only looked worse as more serious infractions receive lesser penalties.

Despite what the "official" record book may say, Jim Boeheim has 1,100 wins as the head coach of Syracuse basketball. A tremendous achievement for one of the best coaches the game has seen. Boeheim is currently in his 47th year at the helm of the Orange, a record for a coach at the same institution.

During his career, Boeheim has led Syracuse to several regular season and conference tournament titles, five Final Four appearances, three National Championship game appearances and one National Title.

Boeheim has been one of the most respected coaching minds in basketball for decades. He was even part of the Olympic basketball coaching staff for the redeem team that brought the gold medal back to the United States.

Syracuse is next in action next Tuesday, November 15th against Colgate in the JMA Wireless Dome.

