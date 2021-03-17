ESPN Ranked NCAA Tournament Coaches as Players, Including Jim Boeheim

ESPN put together a fun ranking of all 68 coaches in the NCAA Tournament. Not by how good of a coach they are historically or even this season. Rather, they were ranked based on how good of a player they were in their own right. That includes Syracuse head coach Jim Boehiem.

Boeheim was ranked 14th out of 68 coaches by ESPN. Here is what they had to say about the Orange head coach as a player:

"Boeheim played three seasons at Syracuse (1963-66), coming off the bench his first two seasons before becoming a starter as a senior. He averaged 14.6 points and 3.1 assists during the 1965-66 campaign, leading the Orange to the Elite Eight. Boeheim went on to play professionally with the Scranton Miners of the ABL."

Coaches ranked ahead of him, which means ESPN is saying they had better playing careers, include Wes Miller (UNC Greensboro), Shantay Legans (Eastern Washington), Matt Langel (Colgate), Mike White (Florida), Bob Huggins (West Virginia), Wayne Tinkle (Oregon State), Lon Kruger (Oklahoma), Cuonzo Martin (Missouri), Tony Bennett (Virginia), Mark Pope (BYU), Bryce Drew (Grand Canyon), Juwan Howard (Michigan) and Patrick Ewing (Georgetown).

Howard and Ewing were clear choices as the top two on the list. But what's interesting about the list is that you learn about several coaches' playing days taht you may have otherwise been unaware.

Most outside of Syracuse do not realize that Boeheim was a good player prior to becoming a coach. He played in 76 games during his three years with the Orange and shot 51.9% from the floor during his career.