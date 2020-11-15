Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Sunday evening. Boeheim turns 76 on Tuesday and is set to begin his 45th season as the Orange head coach.

"As part of our routine COVID-19 health and safety protocols, I, along with my team and staff, are tested for COVID-19 multiple times each week," Boeheim said in a statement. "Following our most recent testing, I was informed that I tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately began my isolation period at home. I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff. Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team."

In addition, the basketball program has paused all team activities as a result of the positive test. Director of Athletics John Wildhack says one other member of the program has tested positive, but did not name that individual.

"Our top priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, Coach Boeheim and all members of the basketball program," Wildhack said in a statement. "Per our COVID safety protocols, following Coach's positive test we conducted an additional round of testing for all members of the basketball program. From that testing we learned that one other member of the program has tested positive. As such, we made the decision to pause all basketball-related activities. We are following all CDC guidelines and ACC protocols, and working closely with the Onondaga County Department of Health, to mitigate further transmission of the virus. All members of the basketball program will be tested again, multiple times, over the next week"

Syracuse is scheduled to begin its season in just 12 days on November 27th when they host Bryant. If there are no other positive tests within the program over the next few days, that game could go as planned. If there are, they may elect to postpone or cancel it, depending on the circumstances.