Jimmy Boeheim Named One of Five CoSIDA Academic All District 1 Players

Syracuse basketball's starting forward received academic accolades.

Syracuse forward Jimmy Boeheim was one of five players selected as 2021-22 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All District 1. He joins Harvard's Kale Catchings, St. Bonaventure's Jaren Holmes, Harvard's Chris Ledlum and Dartmouth's Aaryn Rai on the team. Boeheim had the highest GPA (3.78 for B.S. in Business, 4.00 for Masters Education) of the group. 

Boeheim came to Syracuse as a transfer from Cornell in the offseason. Ivy League schools did not play during the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic. That caused Jimmy to transfer. 

More from a press release from Syracuse Athletics

Boeheim, who earned Second Team Academic All-America following his junior year at Cornell, has started all 25 games for the Orange this season. He ranks third on the team in scoring (13.2) and rebounding (5.8) averages. Boeheim graduated cum laude from Cornell last spring. He earned Dean's List recognition in each of his eight semesters in Ithaca. At Syracuse he is pursuing a master's degree in instructional design, development and evaluation in the School of Education. He was named to the Athletic Director's Honor Roll following the fall semester.

There are eight districts, divided geographically, that have teams selected in Division I.

Read More

Boeheim will now go on the ballot to determine Academic All-American.

