Jimmy Boeheim Enters Transfer Portal

Michael McAllister

Could there be a family reunion at Syracuse? Jimmy Boeheim has entered the transfer portal according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. Jimmy is the son of Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim and brother to Orange guard Buddy Boeheim. Jimmy has played at Cornell for the last three seasons starting 38 games, but the Ivy League cancelled their winter sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

A 6-8 forward, Jimmy has developed into a really good player at Cornell. He averaged 16.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season while shooting 43% from the floor and 29.5% from beyond the arc. He scored 25 points in the Dome against Syracuse last season as well. 

Is there a fit for him at Syracuse? From the Syracuse perspective, he would certainly add depth to the front court. And, as mentioned, he’s a very good player. He makes the roster better, there is no doubt about that. But if he were to transfer this season, he would not have the same role as he did at Cornell. Marek Dolezaj and Quincy Guerrier would both eat into his minutes. 

Still, Syracuse could be an attractive option. The opportunity to play for his dad and with his brother at a high major program is enticing. And he would certainly be in the rotation. If he elects to stay at Cornell this year to get his degree, and transfers for next season, Syracuse may become an even more attractive option given that we do not know if Dolezaj and/or Guerrier will be back. Still, the fact that he is entering the portal now, right after the Ivy League cancelled the season, suggests he’s looking for a home to play this year. 

This is certainly a situation worth monitoring. 

Maya Lockett