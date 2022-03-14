Jimmy Boeheim Named to All ACC tournament Second Team

The Syracuse forward had the best game of his Orange career against Duke.

Syracuse senior forward Jimmy Boeheim was named to the All ACC Tournament Second Team after averaging 20 points and 6.5 rebounds over two games. Jimmy scored 12 points on 6-9 shooting while grabbing six rebounds against Florida State in the Orange's 96-57 win. The next game against Duke, Syracuse was without Jimmy's brother Buddy who was suspended after an incident with FSU's Wyatt Wilkes.

Jimmy, playing for his brother, had the best game of his Orange career with 28 points on 11-20 shooting including 6-9 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals. Jimmy shot 58.6% from the floor and 60% from the three point line during the 2022 ACC Tournament.

Virginia Tech, who entered the tournament as the seven seed but had an improbable run to the championship, had the most players across both the first and second teams with four in total. Duke, who fell to the Hokies in the title game, had two first team selections.

The full ACC All Tournament Teams are noted below.

First Team

Hunter Cattoor, Virginia Tech (MVP)

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech

Paolo Banchero, Duke

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke

Kameron McGusty, Miami

Second Team

Storm Murphy, Virginia Tech

Darius Maddox, Virginia Tech

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Jimmy Boeheim, Syracuse

Quinten Post, Boston College

