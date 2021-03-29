FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSI.com
John Bol Ajak Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse forward will look for a new collegiate home.
Syracuse forward John Bol Ajak has entered the transfer portal according to a report from Verbal Commits. The 6-10, 215 pound redshirt freshman appeared in 10 games this season. 

Ajak averaged 0.2 points, 0.4 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.1 steals in 5.1 minutes per game this past season. He redshirted the year before.

Ajak came to Syracuse as a top 500 recruit who picked the Orange over offers from Pittsburgh, VCU, Connecticut, George Washington, Georgetown, Rutgers, Saint Louis, Seton Hall, Villanova and Wake Forest. He was recruited as a forward, but transitioned to center this past season due to Bourama Sidibe’s injury in order to provide added depth to the position. While Marek Dolezaj manned the center spot most of the time, Ajak got his shot to prove he could provide valuable minutes for the Orange. While he was certainly a presence with great length and some size, he was unable to earn a consistent role. Now he will look for another collegiate opportunity where he can find a chance at more playing time. With Jesse Edwards’ emergence, the likelihood that Ajak was able to earn that at Syracuse was minimal at best.

Syracuse finished the 2020-21 season with a loss in the Sweet-16. Most considered the Orange’s NCAA Tournament hopes to have ended after a loss at Georgia Tech. But Syracuse won against North Carolina and Clemson to end the regular season, then had two impressive performances in the ACC Tournament to earn a bid.

