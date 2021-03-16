Syracuse University's Director of Athletics John Wildhack on the State of SU Athletics

The Syracuse men's basketball team will hold its first practice in Indianapolis today, on the contingency of positive COVID-19 test results on a daily basis.

The Orange men's and women's basketball teams have qualified for the 2021 NCAA tournament, making Syracuse one of 26 schools in the country to have both teams representing the school on the biggest stage the sport has to offer.

Syracuse University's Director of Athletics John Wildhack held a virtual press conference from Indianapolis, Indiana – home to the men's NCAA tournament. "To have two teams in the tournament this year," director Wildhack said as he was in quarantine, "the fact that we have gotten this far and to have two teams selected, to me, is even more meaningful than normal."

Although both the men's and women's teams have had their fair share of scares due to the coronavirus pandemic, including cancellation/ postponement of games which has led to long breaks at times and cramming in three to four games in a week at other times, director Wildhack gives credit to all involved.

"We knew there were going to be challenges... this goes back to August. From that time I have said to everyone that 'all we are trying to do is create a path for competition. We can't guarantee anything.'

All our student-athletes had the opportunity to opt-out if they wanted. The vast majority wanted to compete. The easy thing to do would have been to say 'we're just not going to play whatsoever.' I think we made the right decision to play. It doesn't matter the sport, the person who competes in that sport, that's an important part of their life. We wanted to give them that opportunity."

The Syracuse men's basketball team is currently in quarantine as they await daily test results – as long as the test results come back negative, the Orange will hold its first practice in Indianapolis this evening, according to director Wildhack.

Director Wildhack is as proud of the student-athletes as the folks surrounding them, who made sure everything went as smooth as it possibly could during one of the strangest years in sports.

"For our student-athletes to have the chance to compete, and to compete in the post-season ... I'm incredibly grateful, I'm proud of so many people. Thankful for the support from Chancellor (Kent) Syverud, who has been amazing, s=there has been so much support across campus, our board ... there is a great deal o gratitude I have for so many.

"To qualify for the NCAA (tournament) in anything this year is a tremendous accomplishment," director Wildhack said.

*Note: Director WIldhack commented on the upcoming football season and how operations will be handled compared to last season,

"We continue to test three times a week as we did during the season," director Wildhack said. We both (coach Dino Babers and director Wildhack) agreed what we did in the fall worked really well, why change it?

In terms of practice, we are going to start our first spring practice on March 30. I confirmed that with coach Babers this morning."