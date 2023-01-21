Judah Mintz Bounces Back at Georgia Tech

Syracuse freshman guard Judah Mintz had one of his worst games of the season at Miami Monday night. He finished 1-7 shooting and turned it over five times. However, some of the comments regarding Mintz's performance were too extreme. Comments suggesting he has been an out of control turnover machine all season. That was simply not accurate, and he provided more such evidence in a bounce back performance at Georgia Tech.

Mintz finished the Orange's 80-63 win Saturday afternoon with 13 points on 4-7 shooting, six assists, two steals and just one turnover in 30 minutes. He was not the primary offensive weapon for Syracuse, that was Joe Girard and his 28 points, but he played under control and did not force the action. Mintz was especially effective in the second half, where he had four of his assists and both steals.

He attacked the rim with a purpose when the ball was in his hands and set up easy looks for others. On top of that, Mintz was very good at the top of the zone helping to prevent a lot of open looks for Georgia Tech.

It was a strong performance that was much more in line with what he has been for Syracuse this season. It was the third time in the last four games he has had two turnovers or less. He is also averaging eight assists per game over the last three. Sure there are areas of his game he needs to improve. Three point shooting being the most obvious as he is making just 17% of his attempts from beyond the arc on the season. But there is also no question that Mintz is one of Syracuse's best and most important players if not the most talented.

