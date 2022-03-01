Skip to main content
Team(s)
Syracuse Orange

Juli Boeheim Robbed at Gunpoint in Destiny USA Parking Lot

The wife of Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim had a scary encounter Tuesday night.

Juli Boeheim, the wife of Syracuse basketball head coach Juli Boeheim, was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Destiny USA mall Tuesday evening, according to reports from News Channel 9. Juli was not harmed in the incident, according to police. 

More from News Channel 9:

According to the Syracuse Police Department, Boeheim was approached while she was in her car around 2:08 p.m. Tuesday. After the male suspect started a conversation with her, SPD says he brought out a gun, reached into Boeheim’s car and grabbed her purse. Police say the suspect then got in a car with other suspects and drove away.

No one was injured, according to SPD, and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222. 

Read More

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

CAE5981D-4BDE-4EF5-AA78-C4F1565D923C
Basketball

Juli Boeheim Robbed at Gunpoint in Destiny USA Parking Lot

By Mike McAllister
14 seconds ago
Mintz Cuse Jersey
Recruiting

Judah Mintz on Syracuse Visit: 'It Helped Their Chances'

By Mike McAllister
12 hours ago
Swider UNC
Basketball

Cole Swider Highlights at North Carolina

By Mike McAllister
19 hours ago
Swider Highlights
Basketball

Five Takeaways: North Carolina 88 Syracuse 79 (OT)

By Mike McAllister
19 hours ago
UNC End of Game
Basketball

Jim Boeheim Discusses End of Regulation at North Carolina

By Mike McAllister
20 hours ago
Girard UNC
Basketball

Syracuse Falls Just Short in Overtime Loss at North Carolina

By Mike McAllister
21 hours ago
Mintz Visit
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Judah Mintz Visit & Other Recruiting Notes

By Mike McAllister
Feb 28, 2022
Member Exclusive
Buddy UNC
Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at North Carolina

By Mike McAllister
Feb 27, 2022