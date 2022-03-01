Juli Boeheim Robbed at Gunpoint in Destiny USA Parking Lot

Juli Boeheim, the wife of Syracuse basketball head coach Juli Boeheim, was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Destiny USA mall Tuesday evening, according to reports from News Channel 9. Juli was not harmed in the incident, according to police.

More from News Channel 9:

According to the Syracuse Police Department, Boeheim was approached while she was in her car around 2:08 p.m. Tuesday. After the male suspect started a conversation with her, SPD says he brought out a gun, reached into Boeheim’s car and grabbed her purse. Police say the suspect then got in a car with other suspects and drove away.

No one was injured, according to SPD, and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

