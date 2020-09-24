Syracuse Orange women's basketball commit Juliana Walker is set to begin her senior season at Annie Wright (Tacoma, Wash) in January as practices and game schedules have been pushed back due to the pandemic. The all-state point pledges orange mid-July, becoming the fifth addition to the prolific class of 2021.

Walker wants to go out on top with a state title more than anything else, but the anticipation of breaking the record for most points scored in the history of the state of Washington has the fans buzzing. Walker humbly broached the subject but when does she believe the record will be hers to own?

"By the seventh or eight-game," said Walker, who averaged an absurd 35 point per game last season.

Scoring from anywhere inside the half-court line is Walker's specialty, sometimes even from outside of it as shown in the game-winner below. She has deep range with a sweet touch, she can handle the ball well and gets in the paint easily for pretty floaters.

That, however, does not do justice to Walker's game because she has shown the ability to be a complete basketball player, one who is always active on both ends of the court. Along with the 35 points per game, Walker also averaged 7.1 assists per game and a whopping 7.4 steals.

"A lot of people think that's all I can do," said Walker of her scoring ability, "but I don't like to focus on scoring too much, I like to dish it off and try to be an all-around player."

Walker's training has not been hampered much by the coronavirus pandemic. As all the gyms closed around her, Walker's dad and mentor, who is a former basketball player himself, kept her motivated and in training mode.

"Everything was shut down but we still worked out. We would go run hills or just go to the local park and practice."

As mentioned earlier, Walker's dad played basketball, the reason he gave it up was to teach his daughter the game from a young age. Walker was just 3-years-old when she started becoming aware of her affinity for the game and her dad recognized it.

"He played for a while, then I started getting into basketball. So then he stopped and started coaching me and teaching me."

So what about that shooting stroke? Was it passed down?

"He was a really good shooter," said Walker, "I get it from him. I have never had trainers growing up, it's really just been me and my dad, and my family. They are my main supporters."

As for when she arrives at Syracuse next fall, Walker does not plan on changing much about her approach to the game. She is looking forward to making an impact in whichever way she can.

"I am looking forward to being one of the main point guards and playmakers on the floor for Coach Q and the team but also, I am not just that, I want to make a difference defensively, too. I want to continue to be who I am and not change the way I play."

Even though there were other suitors, Syracuse was always the heavy favorite for Walker because of the combination between basketball and academics the school has to offer.

"It's not just because of the amazing basketball team and coaching staff but because I want to go into broadcasting later in life and Syracuse is the top school for that."

As for her expectations for once she arrives at Syracuse, Walker believes the fans are in for a treat.

"I think the Class of 2021 is going to come up and show out. We will give everyone a show."

Orange fans across the nation, get ready to watch the ladies light up the Carrier Dome and make deep runs into the NCAA Tournament for the next several years, as one of the top classes in the nation will look at add to an already promising roster.