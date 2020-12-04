Richmond Puts Together Stellar Performance in First Start

Due to contact tracing as a result of a positive COVID-19 case within the Syracuse men's basketball program, Buddy Boeheim missed the Orange's 75-45 win over Niagara Thursday night. Without Buddy, true freshman Kadary Richmond stepped into the starting lineup for the first time in his very young Syracuse career, and he put together a memorable performance.

Richmond received considerable buzz in the offseason about his ability, skill set and potential. He flashed some of that in the season opening win against Bryant despite not playing in the second half. No Buddy meant Kadary had to play considerable minutes, and he did just that.

The 6-5 guard put on a show while leading the team in minutes. Richmond was stellar at the top of the zone, using his length to be disruptive and force turnovers. In transition, Richmond showed excellent court vision and delivered perfect passes to set up teammates for easy buckets. Attacking the rim, Richmond both finished and set up others.

All in all, it was a simply fantastic performance. Richmond finished the game with 16 points on 6-10 shooting. He added seven rebounds while leading the team with six assists, four steals and three blocks. Richmond flat out did it all.

"He's got the tools," head coach Jim Boeheim said after the game. "He showed that tonight."

Boeheim also said he does not believe Richmond is in basketball shape yet, making his performance all the more impressive. Syracuse will need more of that from him in the next two games, as they will still be without Buddy. Those next two are a home matchup with Rider and a road contest at No. 24 Rutgers.