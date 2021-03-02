Kamilla Cardoso Named ACC Freshman & Defensive Player of the Year

Syracuse freshman center Kamilla Cardoso was named ACC Freshman of the Year by the ACC's Blue Ribbon Panel and Co-Defensive Player of the Year by the ACC coaches. Cardoso was also named to the All ACC First Team by the Blue Ribbon Panel, All ACC Second Team by the coaches, the All Freshmen Team by the coaches the ACC All Defensive Team by the coaches.

Cardoso finished second on Syracuse at 14.3 points per game, second on the team in rebounding at 8.5 boards per game and won three straight ACC Freshman of the Week awards in January. Cardoso led the ACC in field goal percentage at 59.5% and blocks per game at 2.8.

The 6-7 freshman became the first Syracuse player to win the Freshman of the Year award. It was the first time the ACC had Co-Defensive Players of the Year. Cardoso shared the award with Georgia Tech's Lorela Cubaj.

In addition to Cardoso, three other Syracuse players were honored by the conference. Emily Engstler was named Co-Sixth Player of the Year along with Jada Boyd of NC State. Engstler averaged 9.6 points, a team high 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game off the bench for the Orange. This was the first time the ACC has had Co-Sixth Players of the year.

Tiana Mangakahia and Kiara Lewis, Syracuse's starting backcourt, were named All ACC Honorable Mention by the Blue Ribbon Panel while Mangakahia was also All ACC Honorable Mention by the coaches. Mangakahia led the nation in assists per game with 7.5.