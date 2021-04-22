Kamilla Cardoso Transferring from Syracuse

Syracuse freshman center Kamilla Cardoso is transferring from Syracuse, a source confirmed. Cardoso, a 6-foot-7 center and the highest rated commit in the history of the women’s basketball program, was ACC Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Cardoso is the 12th player to leave the program through the portal this offseason, while the Orange has added four transfers as well.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Cardoso finished second on Syracuse at 14.3 points per game, second on the team in rebounding at 8.5 boards per game and won three straight ACC Freshman of the Week awards in January. Cardoso led the ACC in field goal percentage at 59.5% and blocks per game at 2.8.

The 6-7 freshman became the first Syracuse player to win the Freshman of the Year award. It was the first time the ACC had Co-Defensive Players of the Year. Cardoso shared the award with Georgia Tech's Lorela Cubaj.

With the loss of Cardoso, Syracuse has two open scholarships available for next year’s roster. Cardoso will be the most difficult to replace, as she is one of the tallest players in the country at 6-7 and has the potential to be a game changing, dominant force. She was expected to be the focal point of the offense next season as Syracuse has looked to fill the roster with shooters to open up space for her inside. Now the Orange will have to adjust to life without its stat center.