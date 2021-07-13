Report: Lakers 'Most Likely Landing Spot' for Carmelo Anthony if he Leaves Portland

Former Syracuse star Carmelo Anthony could be looking for a new NBA home this offseason and he could land with one of the favorites to win the title next season. According to Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, should Anthony leave the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers could be his next home.

"The Lakers seem like the most likely landing spot for Carmelo Anthony if he leaves Portland in free agency," a source told Massey. "Both sides have a high level of interest in each other."

This makes sense for a variety of reasons. First, Portland fell in the first round of the playoffs yet again last season. Superstar Damian Lillard is clearly frustrated with not competing for championships. This offseason could be one of significant change for the Trail Blazers, especially if they deal Lillard. With Carmelo in the twilight of his career, would he want to stick around for that? Or would he be more interested in looking for an NBA Title before he hangs up the cleats for good?

A move to the Lakers would give him the one thing missing from his NBA resume.

For the Blazers in a reserve role, Anthony scored 13.4 points per game while shooting 40.9% from three point range. That type of scoring punch and shooting ability off the bench is exactly what was missing from the Lakers in the 2020-21 campaign. A healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis, combined with Melo off the bench, would make the Lakers one of the favorites in the West. It would allow Melo to chase that elusive title as well.

It has been well documented that James and Carmelo are good friends. Teaming up together, as they have in the past for gold medal runs in the Olympics, would be a cool story as well.