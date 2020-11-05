Relative of Former Syracuse Basketball Star Loses Congressional Bid

Lulu Seikaly, the cousin of former Syracuse basketball star Rony Seikaly, ran for a seat in the United States House of Representatives representing the third district in Texas. Ms. Seikaly was running as a democrat against republican incumbent Van Taylor.

The polls leading up to the race showed Seikaly with a two point lead, but the actual results did not match those polls. Taylor won 55.2% to 42.7%, and held an approximately 50,000 vote advantage. Has Seikaly won, she would have been the first Arab-American congresswoman elected from Texas. Alas, it was not to be.

The third district in Texas is in the suburban areas north and northeast of Texas. It includes Collin County, which encompasses McKinney, Plano and Frisco as well as part of Dallas. Taylor will serve his second term representing Texas' third district. He previously represented the District 66 in the Texas House of Representatives and was a member of the Texas State Senate.

From Seikaly's campaign website:

An attorney and advocate, Lulu’s interest in service to her community began at a young age and grew at Ursuline Academy of Dallas, where she won the “Serviam” award, exemplifying Ursuline’s motto meaning “I will serve.” Lulu attended Southern Methodist University where she was active in student government and later earned her law degree from South Texas College of Law, graduating with honors.

Recognized as a rising star in the employment and labor law field, Lulu specializes in employment law. As an attorney working with cities , Lulu has worked to keep violent police officers off our streets.Whether she’s working on discrimination and harassment matters or holding bad cops accountable, Lulu is driven by a commitment to give back to her community.