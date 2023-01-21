Maliq Brown Scores Career High at Georgia Tech

Syracuse freshman forward Maliq Brown may not have started, but he played the bulk of the minutes at power forward and turned in one of his best performances of his young Orange career on Saturday. Brown played 32 minutes in the win over Georgia Tech and scored 18 points, second best on the team, to go along with four rebounds and four steals. Brown was an incredibly efficient 8-9 from the floor.

Brown was inserted into the game in the first half with Syracuse trailing, and his impact was felt immediately. The Orange pressed in the first half after falling behind by double digits and that helped spark a 17-0 run that give Syracuse control. Brown's ability to finish at the rim, set screens for his teammates and play strong defense contributed to that effort. All four of his steals came in that first half as Syracuse made its run.

In the second half, Brown became a finisher scoring 12 points on 6-6 shooting. Joe Girard and Judah Mintz both found him to set up easy looks, and he had a put back on a teammates' miss as well. As Georgia Tech focused on trying to stop Girard, Mintz and Jesse Edwards, Brown made them pay for overplaying.

This was the fourth time in the last five games Brown has hit double figures in scoring as his time on the floor has significantly increased during that stretch. Over the last five, Brown is averaging 11 points and seven rebounds in 29 minutes per game while shooting 75% from the floor.

