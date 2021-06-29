Tiana Mangakahia Responds to Allegations Against Syracuse Women's Basketball Program

The Athletic reported allegations against the Syracuse women's basketball program and head coach Quentin Hillsman on Tuesday. Former Syracuse star point guard Tiana Mangakahia responded to those allegations on Twitter shortly after the report was released.

"It's sad when you don't get what you want (minutes/contracts after college) you accuse others of things to make them look bad," Mangakahia said on Twitter. "If only I exposed some of my teammates for how they treated me once I was diagnosed with Cancer."

Allegations in the report from The Athletic included the following:

-Hillsman threatening players that he would "f--- you guys up" even though they knew he would never physically harm them.

-Standing before every player at halftime of a game during the 2019-20 season and saying "I don't give a f--- about you" before flipping over a table.

-Hillsman coming up behind a player, wrapping his arms around her with his hands placed near her pelvic region.

-Three women felt uncomfortable after Hillsman kissed them on the forehead following a discussion about playing time.

-Hired a longtime friend, Ronnie Enoch, who had been accused of sexual harassment at a previous job. Enoch allegedly made players and managers feel uncomfortable.

-Two players described instances where Hillsman refused to provide water to players after running punishing sprints.

The allegations come following 12 players leaving the program during the offseason. Some did stay, however, and the Orange landed several talented transfers. Syracuse has a top 15 recruiting class coming in as well.

Mangakahia is the all-time leader in assists in Syracuse history with 736. She is also the program's all-time leader in free throw percentage (87.2%).

Mangakahia led the nation in assists (7.2) this past season, her first after returning from battling stage two breast cancer. She is the ACC's all-time leader in career assists per game.

One of the best players in college basketball during the 2018-19 campaign, she had to deal with the toughest opponents of her life during the following offseason when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2019. She received a phone call one morning from her doctor to reveal the diagnosis.

Between July and October, Mangakahia underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy to battle the disease. During a five hour surgery in November, doctors removed what remained of the tumor. They did not find cancer cells in what was removed, and she was diagnosed as cancer free.

After missing the entire 2019-20 season while she recovered, Mangakahia returned to the court one year after being declared cancer free. She led Syracuse to a season opening win at Stony Brook and scored 16 points in the victory.

Mangakahia is a two time Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award top 5 finalist, and three time top 10 finalist. She is a two time WBCA All America Honorable Mention. She finished her Syracuse career averaging 15.8 points and 8.7 assists per game.