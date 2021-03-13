Syracuse Bubble Watch: March 13th Games to Watch & Desired Outcomes

Which games could have an impact on Syracuse's NCAA Tournament hopes.

NET RANKINGS UPDATE

Syracuse: Dropped from 39 to 40.

North Carolina: Moved up from 33 to 32 (still not a quad one win).

Buffalo: Moved up to 72 (remains quad two win).

NC State: Dropped to 73 (remains quad one win). The good news here is that the teams immediately behind NC State, other than Georgetown, are not playing.

Georgetown: Moved up to 76 (one spot away from a quad two win).

MARCH 13th GAMES TO WATCH

Cincinnati vs Wichita State (3:00 p.m., ESPN2): Wichita State is in, Cincinnati is not. Syracuse fans should hope for the Shockers to win and advance to the AAC Championship Game.

Memphis vs Houston (5:30 p.m., ESPN2): Memphis is looking for a big resume boosting win to get themselves back in the bubble conversation. A win over Houston, who is 5th in NET rankings, would do that. Syracuse fans should want a Houston victory here.

Utah State vs San Diego State (6:00 p.m., CBS): Utah State may have punched its ticket with the win over Colorado State. Still, the resume has holes including some bad losses. Syracuse fans should hope for a San Diego State win so the committee would have to make a decision on Utah State as an at large rather than the Aggies picking up the automatic bid.

Georgetown vs Creighton (6:30 p.m., Fox): Georgetown may be one spot away from a quad two win for Syracuse, but a win in the Big East Title Game would steal a bid from a bubble team. Syracuse fans should want a Creighton win but in a close game that gives Georgetown a shot to move up one spot even in a loss. A blowout loss is still better than a win, however.

Ohio vs Buffalo (7:30 p.m., ESPN2): Buffalo wins the MAC title and it not only guarantees that stays as a quad two for Syracuse, but also gives the Orange another victory over a tournament team.

Oregon State vs Colorado (10:30 p.m., ESPN): The PAC-12 title game features a bid thief and a solidly in team. Syracuse fans should root for a Colorado win to prevent Oregon State from taking a spot from a bubble team.

MARCH 12th RESULTS

Alabama 85 Mississippi State 48: The Alabama win prevented a potential bid thief in Mississippi State from advancing.

Cincinnati 74 SMU 71: SMU was on the outside of the bubble looking in, but a couple of wins could have put them back in the conversation. This outcome prevents that.

Georgetown 66 Seton Hall 58: The Georgetown victory strengthens how that win looks for Syracuse. It also knocks Seton Hall off of the bubble.

Houston 77 Tulane 52: A Houston win prevented a potential bid thief in the AAC.

Buffalo 81 Akron 74: Buffalo has moved up to being a quad two win for Syracuse. Another win should solidify that status.

Oregon State 75 Oregon 64: Oregon State, a potential bid thief, advances to the PAC-12 Championship Game.

Florida State 69 North Carolina 66: A win for UNC would have been helpful to Syracuse as far as the Tar Heels' NET ranking.

LSU 76 Ole Miss 73: Ole Miss is a bubble team, LSU is in. This outcome should mean Ole Miss stays behind Syracuse. A win could have bumped them ahead.

San Diego State 77 Nevada 70: Nevada is a potential bid thief and San Diego State is in. This was a good result for Syracuse.

Memphis 70 UCF 62: Memphis still needs at least a win or two to get back into the discussion, but this keeps hopes alive.

Utah State 62 Colorado State 50: Utah State gets the win in a battle of two bubble teams.