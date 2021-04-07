Marek Dolezaj Turning Pro, Will Not Return to Syracuse Basketball

Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj has wrapped up his Orange career. Dolezaj announced he will look to continue his basketball career as a professional and will not return to the Orange. The four year contributor could have returned due to an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA as a result of the pandemic. Instead, Dolezaj is taking his degree and moving on.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

The decision is not an unexpected one. Most of the buzz was that this would be Dolezaj's final season at Syracuse.

He leaves as a do it all forward with a high basketball IQ who was one of the best passing front court Syracuse players in recent memory. As a junior, Dolezaj averaged 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. As a senior, Dolezaj averaged 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. His free throw shooting drastically improved from 59% as a sophomore to 85% as a senior.

Syracuse ran its offense largely through Dolezaj during his senior campaign. He was asked to play center this season due to Bourama Sidibe's injury. Despite being physically overmatched in many games, Dolezaj battled every time he stepped on the court. He will be remembered as one of the best glue guys in Syracuse history.

Dolezaj signed with Syracuse as part of its 2017 class. He was considered a top 100 prospect. Dolezaj officially visited in early May of 2017, committed a couple of weeks later and enrolled a week after that.