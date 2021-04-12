Monday Musings: What's Left for Syracuse Basketball & Football's Offseasons?

1. SYRACUSE BASKETBALL'S CURRENT ROSTER

Here is who we know is either returning or coming in to Syracuse basketball:

Guards: Joe Girard, Buddy Boeheim, Symir Torrence, Chaz Owens

Forwards: Cole Swider, Benny Williams

Center: Bourama Sidibe, Jesse Edwards

Leaving: Kadary Richmond, Robert Braswell, Marek Dolezaj, Woody Newton, John Bol Ajak

2. WHAT IS LEFT TO BE DECIDED FOR SYRACUSE BASKETBALL?

Frank Anselem: With the news that Sidibe was returning, some figured Anselem would enter the portal shortly thereafter. That has not happened yet, and one has to assume that the longer it goes the more likely it is he returns. In fact, Anselem may not even announce anything if his intentions are to return. No official word either way to date, however.

Alan Griffin: Griffin was almost universally expected to leave the program given how his minutes and role decreased at the end of the season. However, he has not put his name in the portal yet, declared for the NBA Draft, nor announced he is returning.

Quincy Guerrier: Guerrier is going through the NBA Draft process but is not hiring an agent. That gives him the ability to return, but there may not be an official answer for some time.

Jimmy Boeheim: The Cornell transfer is looking for a new home. He is the son of the Syracuse head coach and brother of the starting shooting guard. He averaged 16.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game during the 2019-20 season. The Ivy League cancelled the 2020-21 campaign due to the pandemic.

Scholarships: Syracuse has eight players on its 2021-22 roster not including any of the four mentioned above. That includes Bourama Sidibe, who does not count against the scholarship limit. That leaves Syracuse with the potential for six more scholarship players. The Orange is not necessarily expected to fill all of those slots, and instead would likely roll any over to the following season and allow for a big 2022 recruiting class.

3. AFTER WILLIE TYLER'S COMMITMENT, IS SYRACUSE FOOTBALL DONE THIS OFFSEASON?

Syracuse still has one scholarship available for this offseason. That is likely to come via the transfer portal. Generally high caliber high school recruits are not available at this point, though there are always exceptions to that rule. The point is Syracuse has one more scholarship available that could add talent and depth to the roster.

4. WHAT POSITIONS COULD SYRACUSE TARGET?

There are a few positions that Syracuse could target to add to the roster. Offensive line is never off the table if a difference maker becomes available. Specifically at guard or center. That may not be the favorite for which position will get the final spot, but it is certainly an option. Others include wide receiver, defensive back and defensive line. There is no position off the table, theoretically. The position I think would be best served is defensive line. Adding another experienced player, especially at tackle, would be beneficial.

5. WHERE DOES SYRACUSE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL STAND?

With the addition of graduate transfer guard Jayla Thornton, Syracuse currently has 12 players on its roster for next season. Women's college basketball allows teams to have 14 scholarship players, meaning the Orange has two spots available for next season. Expect Syracuse to target front court players in the portal to fill those final two spots.