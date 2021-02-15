Monday Musings: Syracuse Bracketology Review

Syracuse basketball beat Boston College 75-67 on Saturday, avoiding a loss that would have all but ended their NCAA Tournament aspirations. Where does that leave the 12-6 (6-5) Orange in terms of making the tournament? We reviewed various bracketologists to determine that answer.

BRACKET MATRIX

Bracketmatrix.com is a fantastic resource to get a snapshot of bracketology across the internet. It summarizes approximately 100 bracketologists into an average and also ranks their accuracy.

Bracket Matrix has Syracuse as the 9th team out of the tournament. There are only six bracketologists that have Syracuse in their NCAA Tournament field.

THE SIX

Luke Benz: Syracuse is a solid 10 seed in this bracket. Benz is ranked 57th out of 62 bracketologists that only have one or two years worth of data in the matrix.

Roundtable Technology Solutions: Syracuse is a 12 seed here, facing Drake in a play-in game. The winner would face five seed LSU. Ironically, Syracuse was supposed to face LSU in a preseason event prior to the pandemic. RTS is ranked 125th out of 133 bracketologists by the matrix.

Bracketology Busters: Syracuse is a 12 seed here as well, facing Saint Louis in a play-in game. The winner would face five seed Texas Tech. Busters is ranked 56th out of 62 bracketologists that only have one or two years worth of data on the matrix.

Bracket Engineering: Another bracket, another Syracuse as a 12 seed in a play-in game. This time they face Maryland, with the winner getting five seeded Texas Tech.

Last Word on Sports: Syracuse is one of the last four teams in. They play Saint Louis in a play-in game. Winner would face fifth seeded USC.

JSB Bracketology: Syracuse is a 12 seed in a play-in game against Oregon. The winner would face Oklahoma.

THE MOST ACCURATE

Of the 10 most accurate bracketologists, per Bracket Matrix, none have Syracuse in the tournament. Of the ones that list their first four out and next four out, Syracuse does not appear on any of those lists either.

CONCLUSION

Syracuse still has work to do, which is a surprise to no one. Their record is solid, they have a great win against Virginia Tech, but that is not a quad one win as they are currently 34th in NET rankings. Syracuse needs them to crack the top 25 in that ranking in order for it to qualify. A win at Louisville, Syracuse's currently scheduled next opponent, would be a quad one win. Syracuse must keep racking up wins to further its case and boost its resume.

NOTE: Quad one wins are defined as a home win over a top 25 NET team or a road win over a top 50 NET team.