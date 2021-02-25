NC State Gives Syracuse's NCAA Tournament Resume Much Needed Boost

If Syracuse is going to make a run at an NCAA Tournament bid, it will need some help. The Orange got some Wednesday night from the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

NC State pulled off a monumental upset by winning at #15 Virginia 68-61. Why is this important to Syracuse? It will give the Orange a quadrant one win.

NC State entered Wednesday night's game ranked 81st in the NET ranking. Syracuse beat NC State twice, including 77-68 on the road on February 9th. Syracuse's biggest weakness in its NCAA Tournament resume is a lack of quadrant one wins. More specifically, they had none.

A quadrant one win is defined as beating a top 30 NET team at home, top 50 NET team on a neutral court or a top 75 NET team on the road. Virginia was ninth in the NET ranking going into the game, and that win will cause NC State to move up. How much remains to be seen, and updated rankings will be released Thursday morning. But it should easily enough to move at least six spots and crack that 75 line to give Syracuse a quadrant one win. In addition, it will move Syracuse's win over NC State in the Dome up to a quadrant two win. Another boost to the Orange's NCAA Tournament resume.

That alone is not enough for Syracuse. It certainly does help, however. Syracuse next has to take care of their own business and win at Georgia Tech, who vaulted into the top 40 in NET ranking after upsetting Virginia Tech on Tuesday. That means a win over the Yellow Jackets would give the Orange a second quadrant one win. Suddenly Syracuse's resume would look a whole lot better if they can do that.