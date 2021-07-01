Name, Image and Likeness is Here for College Athletes

The NCAA approved the interim Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) policy on June 30th, to take effect July 1st. Subject to laws in their respective states, student-athletes for college programs across the country are now able profit off of their NIL in what will change the landscape of collegiate athletics forever.

Student-athletes can be paid for endorsing products including on social media, charging for autographs, holding skills camps and other methods. This, of course, as long as it follows state NIL laws. If a state does not have NIL laws in place, it is up to the individual institution to provide parameters.

The NCAA's interim policy will be in affect until federal legislation is passed or new NCAA rules are implemented.

"This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a press release. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with Congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level. The current environment—both legal and legislative—prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”

When will we see student-athletes start profiting under the new NIL rules? Some may see it happen rather quickly, while it may take time for others.

“I don’t think that all the student-athletes are going to make a bunch of money on July 1,” Jim Cavale, founder/CEO of INFLCR (a content platform company for athletes that has partnered with SU), said via Syracuse.com. “I think that just like everything else, there’s only one star player on the team, only certain people get playing time. This is a situation where you get what you put in. Student-athletes are going to have to take a lot of initiative and be entrepreneurial to make money with their NIL.”

The NCAA's NIL policy prohibits direct payment for performance and paying recruits to attend specific institutions.