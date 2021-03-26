Oshae Brissett Signs 10-Day Contract with Indiana Pacers.

The former Syracuse forward will have another shot in the NBA.

Former Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett has signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday night. Brissett spent the G-League season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, which is the Pacers G-League affiliate. He was recently named All G-League Second Team.

Brissett averaged 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.3% from three point range in 12 games. This will be Brissett's second stint in the NBA, having spent time previously with the Toronto Raptors.

The 6-7 forward spent two seasons at Syracuse. He left after the 2018-19 season and has since spent time in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors. Brissett was released this past offseason and has been in the G-League this season.

During his time with the Orange, Brissett proved to be a quality scorer and rebounder. He struggled with offensive efficiency, however, shooting just 37.1% from the floor for his Syracuse career. He averaged 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as well. Brissett started all 71 games during his two seasons.

As a Toronto Raptor, Brissett appeared in 19 games during the shortened 2019-20 season. He was starting to carve out a reserve role with the Raptors before an injury ended his season. He signed a contract in the offseason before being cut. During those 19 games, Brissett averaged 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in seven minutes.