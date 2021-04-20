Oshae Brissett Signs Three Year Deal with Indiana Pacers

Former Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett has signed a three year deal with the Indiana Pacers, according to the Indy Star. The news comes one day after Brissett made his first career NBA start and had a strong performance. Brissett scored 13 points on 5-8 shooting, including 3-5 from beyond the arc in the Pacers 109-94 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Brissett added six rebounds and one steal in 25 minutes of action.

Brissett signed a 10-day contract in late March with the Pacers after finishing a solid season with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the G-League. He has remained with the Pacers ever since and has seen his minutes tick up over the last three games, including Monday's start. In the previous two games, he averaged seven points in 9.5 minutes per game.

Brissett averaged 18.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 12 games with the Red Ants while shooting 43.8% from the field and 33.3% from three point range. He was named to the All G-League Second Team for his performance.

The 6-7 forward spent two seasons at Syracuse. He left after the 2018-19 season and has since spent time in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors. Brissett was released this past offseason and has been in the G-League this season.

During his time with the Orange, Brissett proved to be a quality scorer and rebounder. He struggled with offensive efficiency, however, shooting just 37.1% from the floor for his Syracuse career. He averaged 13.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as well. Brissett started all 71 games during his two seasons.

As a Toronto Raptor, Brissett appeared in 19 games during the shortened 2019-20 season. He was starting to carve out a reserve role with the Raptors before an injury ended his season. He signed a contract in the offseason before being cut. During those 19 games, Brissett averaged 1.9 points and 1.4 rebounds in seven minutes.