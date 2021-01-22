Outside Shooting Dooms #23 Syracuse in Loss at #1 Louisville

The 23rd ranked Syracuse Orange did not have enough to overcome a subpar outside shooting night as they fell to the nation's number one team Louisville 67-54. The Cardinals made 12 of their 27 three point attempts (44%), while Syracuse hit just two of their 13 threes (15%). That was the major difference in the game.

Syracuse dominated inside, outscoring Louisville 36-22 in the paint and 16-6 in second chance points. But Syracuse shot just 39% overall, missed five of 11 free throws and could not make shots from the outside.

Despite those struggles, the game was close throughout the first half. After an 10-0 Louisville run gave them an eight point lead, Syracuse responded with an 8-0 run of their own. The Cardinals held a three point lead after the first quarter and a three point lead at halftime.

A Louisville 8-0 run midway through the third pushed their lead to nine, and they kept Syracuse at arm's length the rest of the way.

Dana Evans scored 21 points and dished out seven assists for Louisville. Hailey Van Lith made six three pointers for 18 points and she also added eight rebounds. Syracuse was led by Emily Engstler, who scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds off the bench. Tiana Mangakahia had 11 assists, while Kamilla Cardoso finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Syracuse's back court of Mangakahia and Kiara Lewis combined to score just 16 points. Louisville's back court had 39.

The positive for Syracuse is that despite not playing at the top of their game, they were not overmatched. They were in the game throughout, and proved they can play with the best teams in the country.

The Orange will have a chance to bounce back on Sunday when they play at Clemson (8-5, 3-5). That game tips at noon eastern and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.