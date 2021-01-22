FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Outside Shooting Dooms #23 Syracuse in Loss at #1 Louisville

The Orange suffered their second loss of the season.
Author:
Publish date:

The 23rd ranked Syracuse Orange did not have enough to overcome a subpar outside shooting night as they fell to the nation's number one team Louisville 67-54. The Cardinals made 12 of their 27 three point attempts (44%), while Syracuse hit just two of their 13 threes (15%). That was the major difference in the game. 

Syracuse dominated inside, outscoring Louisville 36-22 in the paint and 16-6 in second chance points. But Syracuse shot just 39% overall, missed five of 11 free throws and could not make shots from the outside. 

Despite those struggles, the game was close throughout the first half. After an 10-0 Louisville run gave them an eight point lead, Syracuse responded with an 8-0 run of their own. The Cardinals held a three point lead after the first quarter and a three point lead at halftime. 

A Louisville 8-0 run midway through the third pushed their lead to nine, and they kept Syracuse at arm's length the rest of the way. 

Dana Evans scored 21 points and dished out seven assists for Louisville. Hailey Van Lith made six three pointers for 18 points and she also added eight rebounds. Syracuse was led by Emily Engstler, who scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds off the bench. Tiana Mangakahia had 11 assists, while Kamilla Cardoso finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. 

Syracuse's back court of Mangakahia and Kiara Lewis combined to score just 16 points. Louisville's back court had 39. 

The positive for Syracuse is that despite not playing at the top of their game, they were not overmatched. They were in the game throughout, and proved they can play with the best teams in the country. 

The Orange will have a chance to bounce back on Sunday when they play at Clemson (8-5, 3-5). That game tips at noon eastern and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. 

Hillsman
Basketball

Outside Shooting Dooms #23 Syracuse in Loss at #1 Louisville

Johnson
Recruiting

Syracuse Offers North Texas DB Transfer Cam Johnson

Tyler
Recruiting

Syracuse Offers Texas OL Transfer

USATSI_15455641_168392177_lowres
Basketball

SU Center Jesse Edwards Credits Conditioning in Practice for Success on the Court

_N8T0273
Lacrosse

Syracuse Men's Lacrosse Season Preview Part 6: Meet the Freshman

A882E26F-8D7C-4879-BB39-F995EEC9E0A1
Basketball

How to Watch #23 Syracuse at #1 Louisville

Tiana
Basketball

Tiana Mangakahia Reminds Everyone Just How Good She Is

Johnson
Recruiting

Syracuse Reaches Out to Tennessee Transfer