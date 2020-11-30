Peel it Back Ep. 10

Welcome back to Peel it Back! The first game for SU men's basketball came and went and we are here to talk to you guys about it. Before that though, we talk about Elijah Hughes being drafted and football's last game of the 2020 season.

We first give our congrats to Elijah Hughes on being drafted to the Utah Jazz. We know he has worked hard on getting to this moment and we know he is going to do well into his career. We also go into our own teams and how we feel about their draft picks.

We then dive into the football teams last game. They played amazing in the first half and most of the third quarter, including Trebor Pena's 98 yard touchdown. Ultimately it was not enough and they fell in the fourth It was not the ending the team wanted but now the season is over and the team can reset and think about how they are going to come out better next season.

Now onto SU's first game, they did get the win but not in the grand fashion they were probably hoping. They struggled from the begging but they did end up pulling away and getting the win against Bryant. There was a lot said as to why the team played they way they did but with the first game under their belt they can now look at the season ahead and pull away with more wins.

We hope you enjoy this episode and look for forward to more!