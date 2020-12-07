FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Peel it Back Ep. 11
Welcome back to Peel it Back! In today's episode, we have a guest with us! We have our friend Mat Mlodzinski with us to bring in a fresh point of view with us. For today. we talked about Syracuse's final football game of the 2020 season, how the first three games of the men's basketball season have looked so far, as well as the women's basketball team and what they have in store.

First we go into football and how they finished this season with a loss to Notre Dame. While it may not have been the ending they want, they can now look forward to future seasons. They were a very young team this season, but with lots of training and hard work, they can become a team that everyone can get behind. 

Go into basketball for both men and women, they have had a pretty good start to their seasons. Men are 3-0 so far and the women are 3-0 as well which gives them a great start for future opponents. Men have shown that they can play under stressful circumstances after not being able to play with starter Buddy Boeheim after Covid-19 concerns. Even though it was a last minute decision, they were able to come out on top. For the women they have shown dominance as they have been in previous years. While both teams do have a great start, we are waiting to see how they will compete against ranked opponents.

We hope you enjoy this episode and look forward to more!

