Peel it Back Ep. 5

Tawny Davis

Welcome back to Peel it Back! Maya is back with us today and not only that we have another guest! Talha Rao joins us today as we talk about the women side of sports in soccer, field hockey, as well as women's basketball. We also preview a little bit of Saturday's game against Duke and the dominating defense. Maya and Talha also getting into NBA Finals as the Celtics, Lakers rivalry is alive and well between the two of them. We also go into a little bit of Spurs basketball for anyone who is a fan of Coach Pop.

Getting into all the sport, field hockey, soccer, women's basketball, all of them are dominating in athletics this time. Especially in Women's basketball with the return of Tiana Mangakahia as she defeated her battle with cancer and is set to return to the court with her teammates. This we were are hoping she really inspires her team and that they will move far in the postseason this year.

Previewing fotball for this weekends game against Duke, we are really looking at the defense this time with Andre Cisco not being able to play due to injury. The Syracuse defense has been dominating so far this season, but will it be enough to take down the Blue Devils?

Finally it's some good old fashioned NBA rivalry between Maya and Talha as they are respectively Celtic and Laker fans. I wish I could go. more into what is happening between them but it's best if you just watch what happens.

Look forward to the next episode!

