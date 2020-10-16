SI.com
All Syracuse
Peel it Back Ep. 6

Tawny Davis

Welcome back to Peel it Back!! It's back to the beginning this episode as Maya and I are back together as a duo as we dive into several topics today.

We first go into our friend and fellow sports illustrated writer and guest on the podcast Sam Croston and here experience with being quarantined due to coming in contact with some who tested positive for Covid-19. She detailed her experience with it and how the school really stepped up to care for her as well as other students who had to be quarantined. We talked about how we feel about how SU handled it and what we hope to see more of from the school

We then go into Andre Cisco and he declaration for the 2021 NFL Draft. We talk about his records at the school as well as what we believe his number will be in the draft. We wish nothing but the best for Andre and hope he makes it far!

We finally go into something positive in SU athletics. Basketball practice has officially begun for the men and women! We talk about what we excited about for this season in basketball from both teams as well as who we hope to see this season. We look forward to when the schedule is released to really prepare for what's to come.

We hope you enjoy this episode and hope you look forward to the next one!

Leave any comments on what you guys want to see in future episodes!

