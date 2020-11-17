Peel it Back Ep. 9

Welcome back to Peel it Back! Today we are talking about one thing and one thing only, BASKETBALL. Yes, the schedule was finally announced for both the men's and women's teams so we decided that we needed to look at who the future opponents are.

We first turn to Maya who had the opportunity and the privilege to attend coach Jim Boeheim's press conference. She gives us the details on that what coach expects from this upcoming season and his players. She also tells us what he thinks on the recruits coming in for the 2022 season.

We then go a little off track and discuss our views on the 1 and done rule. While Maya and I have almost the same views on it, we want to hear what you guys think. We never know what goes on in a person's life but its still a topic that always has two opposing sides.

Finally we talk about the schedule and what it means for the team this year. How will they do? Will they go farther this season than they did last year? It is all up in the air and the only people who can answer that is the team. We are expecting a lot out of them this year and we hope they can come together this year and really go far in the postseason.

We hope you enjoy this episode and please let us know what you would like to hear from us next time! See you next episode!