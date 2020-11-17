SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Peel it Back Ep. 9

Tawny Davis

Welcome back to Peel it Back! Today we are talking about one thing and one thing only, BASKETBALL. Yes, the schedule was finally announced for both the men's and women's teams so we decided that we needed to look at who the future opponents are.

We first turn to Maya who had the opportunity and the privilege to attend coach Jim Boeheim's press conference. She gives us the details on that what coach expects from this upcoming season and his players. She also tells us what he thinks on the recruits coming in for the 2022 season.

We then go a little off track and discuss our views on the 1 and done rule. While Maya and I have almost the same views on it, we want to hear what you guys think. We never know what goes on in a person's life but its still a topic that always has two opposing sides.

Finally we talk about the schedule and what it means for the team this year. How will they do? Will they go farther this season than they did last year? It is all up in the air and the only people who can answer that is the team. We are expecting a lot out of them this year and we hope they can come together this year and really go far in the postseason.

We hope you enjoy this episode and please let us know what you would like to hear from us next time! See you next episode!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Monday Musings: New Old Targets for Syracuse Football?

Some Syracuse football and basketball recruiting nuggets.

Michael McAllister

by

OrangeExtremist

Jimmy Boeheim Enters Transfer Portal

The Cornell star has entered the transfer portal. Would he join forces with his dad and brother at Syracuse?

Michael McAllister

Recruit of the Week: Syracuse Women's Basketball's 2021 Class

Syracuse signs yet another elite recruiting class.

Michael McAllister

Should there be an asterisk next to Syracuse Football's 2020 season?

Syracuse Orange head football coach Dino Babers believes there should be an asterisk next to the 2020 college football season.

Jacob Payne

Benny Williams Named MVP at Big Shots Tip Off

The Syracuse signee is off to a strong start to his senior season.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Commits' Performance Report: Nov 13-15

A look at how Syracuse commits performed this week with playoffs in full swing.

Michael McAllister

Jim Boeheim Tests Positive for COVID-19, Syracuse Basketball Program Pauses Team Activities

Syracuse head coach is in isolation after a positive test.

Michael McAllister

Josh Hough Leads Beaver Falls to WPIAL Title

The Syracuse running back commit wins the first league title of his career.

Michael McAllister

Josh Hough Discusses WPIAL Title

https://twitter.com/pabackyard/status/1327782050062069760?s=21

Michael McAllister

Three Recruiting Quadir Copeland the Hardest

New Syracuse point guard offeree discusses the Orange, his recruitment and more.

Michael McAllister

by

LEGENDS