Previewing Syracuse basketball's participation in the big money Player's Era Festival
The Player's Era Festival, created by New York City-based EverWonder studio and sports entrepreneur and longtime scholastic coach (in suburban Philly) Seth Berger, wants to take over college basketball in the opening month of November.
After an eight-team field saw Oregon beat Alabama last November (both teams are back), the organizers went big boosting this year's field to 18 invitation-only programs, 14 of which were in last year's NCAA Tournament, and 11 of which have been ranked at least once in the Top 25 so far this season.
With nine games each day, the event will be held in two large arenas at MGM (17,000 capacity) where the 'Cuse will play its games, and Mandalay Bay (12,000 capacity), already making it the largest college basketball tournament outside of March Madness.
And next year, the field is expanding to 32 teams (with the 'Cuse again to be on hand) in Berger's continuing quest to make the 'Festival' an annual major sporting event on the November calendar.
Syracuse's pre-set 'Festival' schedule and how a third game is determined
The Orange, coming off Tuesday's tight win over Monmouth, open up with 2nd ranked Houston on Monday (6:00 p.m. ET / TNT), and then less than 24 hours later meet No. 24 Kansas Tuesday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET / TNT).
Even if Syracuse were to go 2-0, there is no guarantee that the Orange would automatically play for the championship (or third place game) next Wednesday night. There are no brackets in the event, instead consider it similar to some international soccer leagues with Groups and pool play, therefore there will be crossover between teams for their third game, including contests on Thanksgiving Day.
With 18 teams, there will likely be at least two teams undefeated and if there is a third 2-0 team tiebreakers come into play. Those metrics would include point differential, total points scored and total points allowed, and they will also help produce the final schedule of the third game for the remaining schools
Syracuse's next four games are all against teams playing in Las Vegas
With Tennessee playing both in Vegas next week, and pre-determined as Syracuse's opponent for the third-straight season in the ACC-SEC Challenge series game in the Dome on December 2, it will make it easy for SU coaches to scout the Vols in-person (and vice versa) .
In addition, with eight teams in the Player's Era Festival ranked in the Top 25 this week (and two others receiving votes), the Orange could end up playing four consecutive games versus ranked teams with Houston, Kansas, the third Vegas game, and Tennessee.
That is something that has not transpired since a January run during the 2008-09 Big East season when Syracuse, itself ranked 8th, faced No. 13 Georgetown, 12th ranked Notre Dame, No. 4 Pittsburgh and 9th ranked Louisville in consecutive game, during a season in which SU finished 28-10 with a loss to Oklahoma in the Sweet 16.
