Previewing Syracuse basketball's matchups with Duke, Wake Forest and Louisville
As we countdown to the start of the 2025-26 Syracuse basketball season on Nov. 3, The Juice Online will be doing a team-by-team opponent analysis of every single ACC opponent. Today, we analyze Duke, Wake Forest and Louisville, who Syracuse will play in late February/early March.
Duke: February 16
The Orange travel to face a Blue Devils team that, despite getting gutted by the NBA Draft, has brought in more NBA talent to match. Duke finished 35–4 overall, 19–1 in ACC play, and won the ACC Tournament, advancing to the Final Four before falling to Houston 70–67.
Their offense scored a staggering 83.2 points per game, far away leading the ACC. As mentioned, Duke is losing a massive chunk of its core. Tyrese Proctor, Cooper Flagg, and Kon Knueppel have all moved onto the NBA and will not return, but the 2025 recruiting class is lauded once again.
Duke’s high school recruits include Cameron Boozer (ranked #3), Nikolas Khamenia, Cayden Boozer, and Sebastian Wilkins. They also gain depth at center, adding Iffy Ufochukwu (C, 6′11″) from Rice. For
To repeat what they did last season, Duke will need freshman to step up into star roles, as well as returning players, like Maliq Brown to continue their growth. Duke stands at seventh in the Ken Pom, and was picked to win the ACC in the preseason poll.
Wake Forest: February 28
The Demon Deacons tied for fourth in the ACC last season with SMU with a conference record of 13-7. Wake Forest is losing their star player, Hunter Sallis (18.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg), due to eligibility. They also lost their other lead guard, Cameron Hildreth (14.7 ppg, 31.2 3p%).
Confirmed returners include Tre’Von Spillers (9.9 ppg and 7.6 rpg), Juke Harris (6.1 ppg), and Omaha Biliew. Wake Forest retooled heavily through the portal after losing its top scorers as head coach Steve Forbes added Nate Calmese (Washington State), a 15-point-per-game playmaker, and Sebastian Akins (Denver), who averaged 12.7 ppg as a reliable shooter.
Myles Colvin (Purdue) and Mekhi Mason (Washington) bolster the wings with athleticism and outside shooting, while Cooper Schwieger (Valparaiso) adds frontcourt depth. Wake Forest made Ken Pom’s preseason top 50 but have the 8th longest odds to win the ACC.
Louisville: March 3
For their final unique ACC matchup, the Orange head down to Louisville to take on a dangerous Cardinals team. Louisville finished 27–8 overall, 18–2 in ACC play, their best conference mark under coach Pat Kelsey.
The Cardinals averaged 78.5 points per game while holding opponents to 69.5, thriving through pace and spacing. Kelsey lost guards Koren Johnson and James Scott to the transfer portal but reloaded with major additions.
Isaac McKneely, who averaged 14.4 points and shot 42% from 3 at Virginia, headlines the incoming group. Ryan Conwell transfers in from Xavier after a productive season as a versatile perimeter scorer, and Adrian Wooley joins form Kennesaw State, bringing athleticism and defensive versatility.
Louisville also returns key contributors J’Vonne Hadley (7.3 rpg) and Kasean Pryor (16.7 ppg), giving Kelsey a balanced core of experience and talent. Louisville sits at 14th in KenPom and have the second shortest odds to win the ACC, right behind Duke.
Louisville is in square position to meet Duke again in mid-March and claim the title.
